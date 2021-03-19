Detroit hosts Dallas after Fabbri’s 3-goal game

Dallas Stars (9-10-7, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (10-17-4, eighth in the Central Division)

Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts the Dallas Stars after Robby Fabbri scored three goals in the Red Wings' 3-2 win over the Stars.

The Red Wings are 10-17-4 against division opponents. Detroit has allowed 25 power-play goals, killing 71.9% of opponent chances.

The Stars are 9-10-7 against the rest of their division. Dallas is last in the NHL shooting 29.2 shots per game.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Hronek leads the Red Wings with 18 points, scoring one goal and collecting 17 assists. Fabbri has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with 14 goals and has 27 points. Roope Hintz has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Stars: 3-4-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, three penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Jonathan Bernier: day to day (lower body), Bobby Ryan: day to day (upper body).

Stars: Mark Pysyk: day to day (lower body), Andrew Cogliano: day to day (illness).