Portland hosts Dallas after Doncic’s 42-point game

Dallas Mavericks (21-18, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (24-16, sixth in the Western Conference)

Portland; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Mavericks -3.5; over/under is 234

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas plays the Portland Trail Blazers after Luka Doncic scored 42 points in the Mavericks' 105-89 win against the Clippers.

The Trail Blazers are 14-11 against Western Conference opponents. Portland averages 43.8 rebounds per game and is 11-4 when winning the rebound battle.

The Mavericks are 12-12 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 9-5 when committing more turnovers than opponents.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers won the last meeting 121-118 on Feb. 14. Damian Lillard scored 34 points to help lead Portland to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enes Kanter leads the Trail Blazers with 11.6 rebounds and averages 12.1 points. Lillard is averaging 32.8 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 46.9% over the last 10 games for Portland.

Doncic is averaging 28.5 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Mavericks. Josh Richardson is averaging 14.6 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 113.7 points, 41.7 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points on 47.5% shooting.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 108.2 points, 43.5 rebounds, 21.9 assists, six steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.9 points on 43.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (wrist), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

Mavericks: Tyrell Terry: out (personal), Willie Cauley-Stein: out (health protocols), James Johnson: out (health and safety protocols), Dorian Finney-Smith: out (personal).