Michigan, Texas Southern meet in First Round

No. 16 seed Texas Southern (17-8) vs. No. 1 seed Michigan (20-4)

NCAA Tournament First Round, Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern and Michigan are set to face off in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament. Texas Southern won 60-52 against Mount St. Mary's on Thursday, while Michigan is coming off of a 68-67 loss to Ohio State on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERS: The versatile Michael Weathers is averaging 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals to lead the way for the Tigers. John Walker III is also a big contributor, producing 12.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. The Wolverines have been led by Hunter Dickinson, who is averaging 14.2 points and 7.6 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Weathers has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Texas Southern field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 32 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Wolverines have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Tigers. Michigan has 52 assists on 76 field goals (68.4 percent) across its past three outings while Texas Southern has assists on 32 of 79 field goals (40.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Southern is ranked first among SWAC teams with an average of 74.2 points per game. The Tigers have averaged 77.7 per game over their 10-game winning streak.

