WHL 2020-21 Standings

Without an injured Collin Gillespie in the lineup, Villanova was considered to be vulnerable to the dreaded 5-vs.-12 NCAA Tournament first-round upset against a Winthrop team that had won 23 of its 24 games this season.

But the Wildcats, who had lost their previous two games without Gillespie, pulled together Friday night behind the scoring of Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Justin Moore and a fine second-half effort on defense to defeat the Eagles, 73-63, at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.