BG, Stetson meet in CBI first round

Stetson (11-14) vs. Bowling Green (14-11)

CBI First Round, Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 10:30 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson and Bowling Green will take the floor in the first round of the CBI. Bowling Green lost 74-67 to Akron on March 11, while Stetson came up short in a 77-64 game against Liberty on March 3.

SENIOR STUDS: Bowling Green's Justin Turner, Daeqwon Plowden and Trey Diggs have combined to account for 56 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 54 percent of all Falcons points over the last five games.POTENT PERRY: Rob Perry has connected on 37.1 percent of the 140 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 22 over his last five games. He's also made 67 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Falcons are 0-6 when they score 67 points or fewer and 14-5 when they exceed 67 points. The Hatters are 0-9 when they fail to score more than 64 points and 11-5 on the season, otherwise.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Bowling Green is a perfect 5-0 when at least five of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 9-11 when fewer than five Falcons players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: Bowling Green has committed a turnover on just 13.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the fourth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. The Falcons have turned the ball over only 10 times per game this season and just 7.3 times per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25