UC Davis sets program records for points, total yards

Hunter Rodrigues was 19 of 23 for 265 yards and three touchdowns and UC Davis set school records for total yards (768) and points in a 73-24 victory over Cal Poly on Saturday.

UC Davis' previous record for total yards was 697 against Mesa State, and the scoring record was 65 versus San Francisco State in 1985.

Backup quarterback Trent Tompkins scored on both of his runs, totaling 91 yards, highlighted by an 86-yarder. The freshman broke multiple tackles around his own 35, cut across the field and ran behind several teammates along the left side before escaping another tackler at the 10.

Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown for UC Davis (2-1). McCallan Castles, Lance Babb II, Blake Thorpe and Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. each had a receiving touchdown.

Rodrigues completed all 14 of his passes in the first half, to eight different Aggies, for 188 yards and three touchdowns — plus a rushing score for a 49-10 lead. Luka Nixon had two of UC Davis' sacks and Isaiah Thomas made an interception as Cal Poly had just 82 yards of offense.

Hunter Raquet passed for 135 yards with one touchdown for Cal Poly (0-2). Jalen Hamler was 7-of-16 passing for 74 yards with an interception.