Bama, Maryland meet in Second Round

No. 10 seed Maryland (17-13) vs. No. 2 seed Alabama (25-6)

NCAA Tournament Second Round, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A trip to the Sweet 16 is on the line as Maryland and Alabama are set to clash. Alabama earned a 68-55 win over Iona in its most recent game, while Maryland won 63-54 against UConn in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Terrapins have been led by juniors Aaron Wiggins and Eric Ayala. Wiggins is averaging 14 points and 5.8 rebounds while Ayala is putting up 14.2 points per game. The Crimson Tide have been anchored by Herbert Jones and Jaden Shackelford, who have combined to score 25.6 points per outing.ACCURATE AARON: Wiggins has connected on 34.2 percent of the 152 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 13 of 33 over his last five games. He's also converted 79.2 percent of his free throws this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 73: Maryland is 0-7 when opposing teams score 73 or more points. Alabama is a perfect 20-0 when its offense scores at least 73 points. The Crimson Tide have averaged 79 points per game over their last five.

PERFECT WHEN: The Crimson Tide are 20-0 when they score at least 73 points and 5-6 when they fall shy of that total. The Terrapins are 7-0 when the team records at least seven steals and 10-13 when falling short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: The Alabama offense is ranked 28th in the nation by scoring 79.2 points per game this year. Maryland has only averaged 68.6 points per game, which ranks 232nd.

