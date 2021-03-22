WHL Roundup: Edmonton Oil Kings extend winning streak to seven in win over Rebels

EDMONTON - Colby Knight made 16 saves on 18 shots in a 5-2 Edmonton Oil Kings win over the Red Deer Rebels Sunday.

The Oil Kings got goals from five different goal scorers Sunday. Kaid Oliver, Scott Atkinson, Tyler Horstmann, Ethan Cap, and Josh Williams each scored one goal for the Oil Kings (7-0-0-0).

Zak Smith and Josh Tarzwell scored for Red Deer (2-6-2-0). Ethan Anders made 31 saves on 36 shots.

---

HITMEN 7 HURRICANES 4

LETHBRIDGE, Alta— Adam Kydd scored twice in a 7-4 Calgary Hitmen win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes Sunday. Zack Stringer scored twice for the Hurricanes. The Hitmen iced the game with two empty-net goals.

---

ICE 3 RAIDERS 2

REGINA— Connor McClennon scored the overtime winner to give the Winnipeg ICE a 3-2 overtime win over the Prince Albert Raiders. Benjamin Zloty and Cole Muir also scored for Winnipeg. Evan Herman and Adam McNutt scored for Prince Albert.

---

WINTERHAWKS 4 CHIEFS 3

KENT, Wa— The Portland Winterhawks withstood an attempted comeback from the Spokane Chiefs to win 4-3 Sunday. Portland was up 3-0 and 4-1 before the Chiefs scored in the third period in an attempt to erase their deficit. Nick Cicek, Simon Knak, Gabe Klassen, and Reece Newkirk scored for Portland.

---

SILVERTIPS 7 AMERICANS 0

KENNEWICK, Wa— Ethan Regnier scored twice in a 7-0 Everett Silvertips win over the Tri-City Americans. Olen Zellweger, Hunter Campbell, Gage Goncalves, Ryan Hofer, and Ronan Seeley also scored for Everett. Dustin Wolf also made 18 saves.

---

BLADES 3 WARRIORS 1

REGINA— Evan Patrician scored twice in a 3-1 Saskatoon Blades win over the Moose Jaw Warriors. Tristen Robins also scored for the Blades. Jagger Firkus scored Moose Jaw's lone goal.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2021.