Utah puts home win streak on the line against Brooklyn

Brooklyn Nets (30-14, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (31-11, first in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah will try to keep its 16-game home win streak alive when the Jazz face Brooklyn.

The Jazz have gone 16-2 in home games. Utah is 17-4 against opponents under .500.

The Nets have gone 13-8 away from home. Brooklyn is eighth in the NBA scoring 14.3 fast break points per game led by Kevin Durant averaging 3.4.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Nets defeated the Jazz 130-96 in their last meeting on Jan. 5. Kyrie Irving led Brooklyn with 29 points, and Donovan Mitchell paced Utah scoring 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell leads the Jazz averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 25.4 points per game while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Rudy Gobert is averaging 13.8 rebounds and 16.1 points per game over the last 10 games for Utah.

James Harden is averaging 25.4 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Nets. Joe Harris is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers and scoring 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 5-5, averaging 119.4 points, 46 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117 points on 49.0% shooting.

Nets: 8-2, averaging 115.8 points, 44.3 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points on 46.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle).

Nets: Alize Johnson: out (not with team), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), Landry Shamet: out (ankle), Kyrie Irving: out (personal), Kevin Durant: out (hamstring).