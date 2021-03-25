Minnesota puts home win streak on the line against St. Louis

St. Louis Blues (16-11-5, fourth in the West Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (20-10-1, third in the West Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts St. Louis looking to prolong its 10-game home winning streak.

The Wild are 20-10-1 against division opponents. Minnesota averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Nhl. Jordan Greenway leads the team serving 38 total minutes.

The Blues are 16-11-5 against division opponents. St. Louis has given up 28 power-play goals, killing 73.3% of opponent chances.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild with 26 points, scoring 10 goals and adding 16 assists. Jared Spurgeon has three goals over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

David Perron leads the Blues with 12 goals and has 33 points. Ryan O'Reilly has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-3-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

Blues: 4-3-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Mathew Dumba: day to day (lower body), Marcus Foligno: out (leg), Zach Parise: day to day (health protocols).

Blues: Carl Gunnarsson: out for season (lower body), Oskar Sundqvist: out for season (knee).