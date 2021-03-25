Stevens leads Colorado State past NC State 65-61 in NIT

Colorado State guard Isaiah Stevens (4) walks past as North Carolina State forward Jericole Hellems (4) and guard Cam Hayes, right, celebrate a 3-point basket by Hellems late in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the NIT, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) AP

Isaiah Stevens scored 18 points and David Roddy had 16 points and 11 rebounds as Colorado State narrowly beat North Carolina State 65-61 in the NIT quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Colorado State (20-6) has won 20-plus games in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2011-13.

Roddy made a fadeaway jumper with 1:21 left for a 63-59 lead, and D.J. Funderburk had a dunk at the other end following an offensive rebound for the final field goal of the game at 1:03.

Stevens had a reverse layup roll off and after a timeout with 22.6 seconds left, N.C. State's Jericole Hellems hit the back iron on a 3-point attempt. The Wolfpack had to foul three times to get Kendle Moore to the free-throw line — where he made two at 6.2.

Max Farthing missed N.C. State's 17th 3-pointer as time expired.

Moore finished with 16 points for the Rams, who missed 20 3-pointers. Roddy secured his 12th double-double of the season.

Hellems had 15 points and five assists for the Wolfpack (14-11). Funderburk had 13 points and nine rebounds, and Manny Bates added 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25