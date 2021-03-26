LaVine, Chicago set for matchup with San Antonio

Chicago Bulls (19-24, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (22-20, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Zach LaVine leads Chicago into a matchup against San Antonio. He's sixth in the NBA averaging 28.1 points per game.

The Spurs have gone 10-13 at home. San Antonio averages 44 rebounds per game and is 9-1 when winning the rebound battle.

The Bulls are 10-8 in road games. Chicago ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 45 rebounds per game led by Thaddeus Young averaging 6.4.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Spurs won 106-99 in the last matchup on March 17. Jakob Poeltl led San Antonio with 20 points, and LaVine led Chicago with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patty Mills leads the Spurs averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 12.8 points per game while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 14.2 points and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Young leads the Bulls with 6.4 rebounds and averages 12.1 points. LaVine is averaging 26.8 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 50.9% over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 4-6, averaging 103.4 points, 40.7 rebounds, 21.3 assists, six steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points on 46.5% shooting.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 107.9 points, 47.4 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points on 46.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Spurs: Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Lonnie Walker IV: out (wrist), Keita Bates-Diop: out (hamstring).

Bulls: None listed.