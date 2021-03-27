Antetokounmpo and the Bucks host the Knicks

New York Knicks (23-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (29-15, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup with New York. He ranks fifth in the NBA scoring 28.3 points per game.

The Bucks are 18-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee leads the Eastern Conference in rebounding, averaging 48.6 boards. Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with 11.5 rebounds.

The Knicks are 16-14 in Eastern Conference play. New York is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 46.1 rebounds per game led by Julius Randle averaging 10.8.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bucks won 134-101 in the last matchup on March 11. Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 24 points, and RJ Barrett led New York with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khris Middleton leads the Bucks averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 20.5 points per game while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc. Antetokounmpo is averaging 9.5 rebounds and 22.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Barrett is averaging 17.5 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Knicks. Alec Burks is averaging 16.4 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 40.9% over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 8-2, averaging 120.5 points, 49.5 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points on 45.8% shooting.

Knicks: 5-5, averaging 106.6 points, 44.1 rebounds, 19.7 assists, eight steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points on 48.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: PJ Tucker: out (calf), Rodions Kurucs: out (abdominal), Bobby Portis: out (health protocols).

Knicks: Julius Randle: day to day (thigh), Reggie Bullock: day to day (ankle), Derrick Rose: day to day (conditioning), Nerlens Noel: day to day (shoulder), Elfrid Payton: day to day (hamstring).