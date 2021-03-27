Welch leads Samford to blowout win over The Citadel 55-7

Liam Welch accounted for 445 total yards and four touchdowns and Samford beat The Citadel 55-7 on Saturday.

Welch by himself outgained The Citadel 445-330 in overall offense. He threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 139 yards on 13 carries and scored once on the ground.

All before halftime, Welch threw touchdowns of 70 and 20 yards to Jai’Rus Creamer, a 25-yarder to Michael Vice and ran it in from 9-yards out for a 34-7 lead at intermission. DeMarcus Ware added two rushing touchdowns for Samford (3-3, 3-3 Southern Conference) in the second half.

Darique Hampton's 25-yard touchdown pass to Raleigh Webb in the second half prevented the shut out.

It was The Citadel’s (0-9, 0-5) worst home loss since a 51-0 drubbing from Appalachian State in 1999. The Citadel was without the services of four suspended starters and turned it over seven times, fumbling it away on six occasions.