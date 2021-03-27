Auston Matthews scores in OT to lift Maple Leafs past Oilers

Edmonton Oilers right wing Josh Archibald (15) runs into Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) while chasing the puck during second-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Auston Matthews scored 54 seconds into overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night.

Matthews fired the puck towards the net that it went off Edmonton’s Darnell Nurse and got past goalie Mike Smith. Matthews broke a tie with Oilers star Connor McDavid for the NHL goals lead with his 22nd. The Toronto star also had an assist.

Toronto overcame a two-goal deficit in the third period, with John Tavares cutting it to open with 7:39 left and William Nylander tying it with 3:22 remaining.

Pierre Engvall also scored, and Jack Campbell made 17 saves to help North-leading Toronto win its third straight and improve to 22-10-2.

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists for Edmonton, Tyson Barrie added a goal and an assist against his former team, and Nurse also scored. Mike Smith made 27 saves. McDavid had two assists to push his NHL-best points total to 62.

The teams will complete the two-game set and the nine-game season series Monday night at Scotiabank Arena.

The Oilers played for the first time in a week after their three-game series in Montreal was postponed when two members of the Canadiens were added to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list Monday.