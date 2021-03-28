Edmonton Oilers (21-13-1, third in the North Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (22-10-2, first in the North Division)

Toronto; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Mitchell Marner and Toronto take on Edmonton. Marner ranks fourth in the league with 42 points, scoring 12 goals and totaling 30 assists.

The Maple Leafs have gone 22-10-2 against division opponents. Toronto has scored 114 goals and is fifth in the league averaging 3.4 per game. Auston Matthews leads the team with 22.

The Oilers are 21-13-1 against the rest of their division. Edmonton ranks third in the Nhl with 31.0 shots per game and is averaging 3.4 goals.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marner leads the Maple Leafs with a plus-15 in 34 games this season. Matthews has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Connor McDavid leads the Oilers with 21 goals and has 62 points. Leon Draisaitl has nine goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.8 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .882 save percentage.

Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.6 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Rasmus Sandin: out (foot), Frederik Andersen: day to day (lower body).

Oilers: Alex Stalock: out (health protocols).