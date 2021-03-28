Washington takes on conference foe Indiana

Indiana Pacers (21-23, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (16-28, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Malcolm Brogdon and the Indiana Pacers visit Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards in Eastern Conference action.

The Wizards are 6-20 in Eastern Conference games. Washington is 4-19 when opponents win the rebound battle and averages 43.7 rebounds per game.

The Pacers have gone 13-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana averages 41.8 rebounds per game and is 10-2 when pulling down more rebounds than opponents.

The Wizards and Pacers match up Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Westbrook leads the Wizards with 10.0 rebounds and averages 21.4 points. Westbrook is averaging 10.8 rebounds and 24.6 points per game over the last 10 games for Washington.

Domantas Sabonis has shot 52.3% and is averaging 20.1 points for the Pacers. T.J. McConnell is shooting 55.9% and averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 2-8, averaging 113.1 points, 41.5 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points on 46.9% shooting.

Pacers: 5-5, averaging 113 points, 41.9 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points on 48.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Davis Bertans: out (calf), Ish Smith: out (quad), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee), Bradley Beal: day to day (foot).

Pacers: Doug McDermott: day to day (ankle), TJ Warren: out for season (foot).