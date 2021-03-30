Milwaukee faces Los Angeles, seeks to stop 3-game slide

Milwaukee Bucks (29-17, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (30-17, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee aims to stop its three-game slide with a victory over Los Angeles.

The Lakers have gone 16-10 in home games. Los Angeles is fourth in the Western Conference with 51.6 points per game in the paint led by Anthony Davis averaging 12.7.

The Bucks have gone 11-10 away from home. Milwaukee leads the league with 37.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 9.6.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Lakers won 113-106 in the last matchup on Jan. 21. LeBron James led Los Angeles with 34 points, and Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Montrezl Harrell is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Lakers. Markieff Morris is shooting 46.7% and averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks averaging 28.4 points and is adding 11.4 rebounds. Pat Connaughton is shooting 49.4% and averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 108.2 points, 44.7 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points on 45.3% shooting.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 119.7 points, 48.3 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points on 46.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: LeBron James: out (ankle), Jared Dudley: out (knee), Anthony Davis: out (achilles).

Bucks: PJ Tucker: out (calf), Rodions Kurucs: out (abdominal), Bobby Portis: out (health and safety protocols).