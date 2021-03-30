Pittsburgh opens 2021 campaign at Chicago

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs

Chicago; Thursday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Chad Kuhl (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Pittsburgh Pirates on opening day.

The Cubs went 22-18 in division play in 2020. Chicago averaged 7.0 hits with 2.7 extra base hits per game last year.

The Pirates went 16-24 in division games in 2020. Pittsburgh hit .220 as a team and averaged 2.4 extra base hits per game last year.

INJURIES: Cubs: None listed.

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow).