Murray, Porter lead Nuggets past sluggish Sixers 104-95

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris, right, passes the ball as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

Jamal Murray scored 30 points, Michael Porter Jr. added 27 and the Denver Nuggets raced out to a 25-point lead on their way to a 104-95 win over the slow-starting Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night.

Nikola Jokic added 21 points for the Nuggets, who played in front of a home crowd for the first time since the pandemic shut down the 2019-20 season in mid-March of last year.

Reserve Tyrese Maxey led the Sixers with 13 points, all in the fourth quarter.

The much-anticipated matchup between the East-leading Sixers and the rejuvenated Nuggets, who made the biggest headlines at the trade deadline with the additions of Aaron Gordon and JaVale McGee, quickly fizzled with Denver’s first-quarter flourish.

Murray scored 16 points and Porter had 15 as the Nuggets jumped out to a 44-22 lead after one quarter.

HORNETS 114, WIZARDS 104

WASHINGTON (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 27 points, Gordon Hayward had 26 points and a season-high 11 rebounds and Charlotte beat Washington.

Charlotte has won four of five after losing Rookie of the Year favorite La Melo Ball to a fractured right wrist.

Washington (17-29) played without NBA leading scorer Bradley Beal for the second straight game due to a bruised right hip. Rui Hachimura tied his career high with 30 points for the Wizards. Russell Westbrook had his 17th triple-double of the season and his third straight with 22 points, 15 assists and 15 rebounds. Robin Lopez had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Devonte’ Graham scored 17 points and Cody Zeller had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won four of five.