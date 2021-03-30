WHL 2020-21 Standings

WHL

2020-21 Regular-season Standings

All Times Eastern

East Division

Central Division

B.C. Division

U.S. Division

Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.

Tuesday's results

At Regina

Brandon 7 Prince Albert 1

Regina vs. Moose Jaw

At Kamloops, B.C.

Victoria vs. Vancouver

Kamloops at Kelowna (ppd.)

Monday's results

At Regina

Regina 9 Swift Current 4

Saskatoon 4 Prince Albert 0

At Kelowna, B.C.

Prince George 5 Victoria 3

Wednesday's games

Everett at Seattle, 9:05 p.m.

Saskatoon vs. Winnipeg (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Vancouver vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.

Thursday's games

Swift Current vs. Moose Jaw (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Regina vs. Brandon (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Kamloops vs. Victoria (at Kelowna, B.C.), 10:05 p.m.

Friday's games

Winnipeg vs. Prince Albert (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Tri-City at Portland, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Medicine Hat, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Red Deer, 9 p.m.

Moose Jaw vs. Saskatoon (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Kelowna vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.

Seattle at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 3

Red Deer at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Regina, 6 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Spokane at Tri City, 9:05 p.m.

Portland at Everett, 9:05 p.m.

Prince Albert vs. Swift Current (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Kamloops vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.

Kelowna vs. Victoria (at Kelowna, B.C.), 10:05 p.m.

Sunday, Apr. 4

Seattle at Spokane, 8:10 p.m.

Prince George at Kamloops, 9 p.m.

Brandon vs. Saskatoon (at Regina), 10 p.m.