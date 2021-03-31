Canucks sign G Thatcher Demko to 5-year extension

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) stops Winnipeg Jets' Mathieu Perreault, front left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Thatcher Demko to a five-year contract extension.

Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini confirmed the deal on Twitter on Wednesday. No financial terms have been released.

Demko took over as the No. 1 goaltender for the Canucks after Jacob Markstrom went to the Calgary Flames in free agency. The 25-year-old Demko is 12-12-1 with a 2.77 goals-against average and .917 save percentage this season.

Demko, a second-round pick by Vancouver in 2014, starred in relief of an injured Markstrom in last year’s second-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Demko allowed just one goal combined in Games 5 and 6 as the Canucks won two in a row to force a Game 7. Vegas prevailed 3-0 in the finale, scoring two empty-net goals.

The 6-foot-4 American has a career record of 30-25-4 with a 2.92 GAA and .911 save percentage.