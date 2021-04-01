Rantanen and Colorado take on St. Louis

St. Louis Blues (16-13-6, fourth in the West Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (23-8-4, first in the West Division)

Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Mikko Rantanen leads Colorado into a matchup against St. Louis. He ranks sixth in the league with 43 points, scoring 21 goals and recording 22 assists.

The Avalanche have gone 23-8-4 against division opponents. Colorado has scored 127 goals and is first in the Nhl averaging 3.6 goals per game. Rantanen leads the team with 21.

The Blues are 16-13-6 against the rest of their division. St. Louis has converted on 18.6% of power-play opportunities, recording 19 power-play goals.

In their last matchup on Jan. 15, Colorado won 8-0. Nathan MacKinnon recorded a team-high 3 points for the Avalanche.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devon Toews leads the Avalanche with a plus-20 in 32 games this season. Gabriel Landeskog has seven goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

David Perron leads the Blues with 12 goals and has 34 points. Ryan O'Reilly has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 8-0-2, averaging 5.3 goals, 9.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Blues: 2-5-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.2 assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with an .885 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Bowen Byram: day to day (head), Matt Calvert: day to day (undisclosed), Dennis Gilbert: out (face).

Blues: Carl Gunnarsson: out for season (lower body), Oskar Sundqvist: out for season (knee).