Sports

Memphis takes on conference foe Minnesota

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves (12-36, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (22-23, 10th in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Memphis and Minnesota face off on Friday.

The Grizzlies are 11-17 in conference play. Memphis ranks second in the Western Conference with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 4.1.

The Timberwolves are 8-21 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is sixth in the Western Conference with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Karl-Anthony Towns averaging 2.8.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won 118-107 in the last matchup on Jan. 13. Valanciunas led Memphis with 24 points, and Malik Beasley led Minnesota with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Brooks is second on the Grizzlies averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 16.1 points per game while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Ja Morant is averaging 18.8 points and 6.6 assists over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Towns is averaging 23.9 points, 10.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 blocks for the Timberwolves. Jaden McDaniels is shooting 45.2% and averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 110.1 points, 49.3 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points on 45.4% shooting.

Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 109.3 points, 41.6 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points on 49.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke: out (personal), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Justise Winslow: out (thigh), Grayson Allen: out (hip).

Timberwolves: Josh Okogie: out (health and safety protocols), D'Angelo Russell: out (leg).

  Comments  

Sports

McDavid, Oilers to host the Flames

April 01, 2021 3:11 AM

Sports

San Jose visits Los Angeles, looks to break road slide

April 01, 2021 3:11 AM

Sports

Arizona travels to Anaheim for division matchup

April 01, 2021 3:11 AM

Sports

Buffalo hosts New York after Montour’s 2-goal game

April 01, 2021 3:11 AM

Sports

Scheifele, Jets to host the Maple Leafs

April 01, 2021 3:11 AM

Celebrities

Minnesota plays Vegas on 5-game road slide

April 01, 2021 3:11 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service