Oklahoma St star freshman Cade Cunningham to enter NBA draft

Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) shoots on Oregon State center Roman Silva (12) during the second half of a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) AP

Cade Cunningham announced Thursday that he will enter the NBA draft after a dynamic freshman season that saw him named a first-team AP All-American.

The 6-foot-8 point guard is expected to be a high pick — possibly No. 1 overall. His decision was no surprise -- he participated in Senior Night activities before the Cowboys faced Oklahoma in Stillwater.

Cunningham won the Wayman Tisdale Award as the top freshman in college basketball. He led the Big 12 in scoring with 20.2 points per game. In league play, he ranked in the top 10 in scoring (20.1), seventh in rebounding (6.5), eighth in field goal percentage (.443), 10th in assists (3.3) and seventh in free throw percentage (.843).

He often saved his best moments for late-game surges. In his most dynamic performance, he scored 10 of his 40 points in overtime to help the Cowboys win at rival Oklahoma. He finished his college career by scoring 24 points in Oklahoma State’s 80-70 loss to Oregon State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

___

