Monaco beats Metz 4-0 to pressure French league title rivals

Monaco swept aside Metz 4-0 to pressure its French league title rivals ahead of their games later on Saturday.

League leader Paris Saint-Germain was hosting second-place Lille with the sides separated by goal difference and Lyon needed victory at fifth-place Lens to reclaim third spot from Monaco.

Monaco, which has now lost only once in 16 league games, struck a double blow early in the second half.

Former Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas scored a penalty in the 49th minute after forward Stevan Jovetic was fouled, and striker Kevin Volland finished confidently two minutes later from Belgian midfielder Eliot Matazo’s pass.

Striker Wissam Ben Yedder was surprisingly left on the bench but came on to notch a fine third when he cut inside a defender and thumped the ball under the crossbar in the 76th.

Ben Yedder was fouled by central defender John Boye and took the penalty to make it 4-0 in the 88th.

In a tight first half, Monaco struggled to break down a well-organized Metz side. Volland came closest when he headed against the post from Aleksandr Golovin's cross in the 33rd.

Metz almost scored near the end of the half, but Monaco goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte made a fine low save to keep out forward Lamine Gueye's shot.