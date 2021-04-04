WHL 2020-21 Standings

WHL

2020-21 Regular-season Standings

All Times Eastern

East Division

Central Division

B.C. Division

U.S. Division

Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.

Saturday's results

Edmonton 5 Red Deer 1

Winnipeg 5 Regina 2

Everett 4 Portland 1

Medicine Hat 6 Calgary 5 (OT)

Tri City 3 Spokane 2 (OT)

Kelowna vs. Victoria (ppd., virus)

At Regina

Prince Albert 4 Swift Current 2

At Kelowna, B.C.

Kamloops 4 Victoria 3 (OT)

Friday's results

Portland 6 Tri-City 2

Medicine Hat 4 Calgary 1

Edmonton 9 Red Deer 2

Everett 3 Seattle 1

Kelowna vs. Prince George (ppd., virus)

At Regina

Winnipeg 3 Prince Albert 0

Moose Jaw 4 Saskatoon 0

Sunday's games

Brandon vs. Saskatoon (at Regina), 8 p.m.

Seattle at Spokane, 8:10 p.m.

Monday's games

Moose Jaw at Regina, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Medicine Hat, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Red Deer, 9 p.m.

Brandon vs. Prince Albert (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Kamloops vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Kelowna (ppd., virus)

Tuesday, Apr. 6

Winnipeg vs. Saskatoon (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Regina vs. Swift Current (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Victoria vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.

Portland at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Seattle at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.