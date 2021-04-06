Sports
Rockies look to end 3-game skid
Arizona Diamondbacks (1-3) vs. Colorado Rockies (1-3)
Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Rockies: TBD
LINE: Rockies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies enter the game as losers of their last three games.
The Rockies finished 17-23 against NL West Division opponents in 2020. Colorado hit .257 as a team with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 63 total home runs last year.
The Diamondbacks finished 14-26 against NL West Division opponents in 2020. Arizona averaged 8.0 hits with 2.8 extra base hits per game last season.
INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Raimel Tapia: (whiplash), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Josh Fuentes: (wrist).
Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen: (forearm), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Kole Calhoun: (knee), Nick Ahmed: (knee).
