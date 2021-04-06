Brooks, Grizzlies end another Heat win streak, 124-112

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) looks to pass the ball as Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) defends, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) AP

Dillon Brooks scored 28 points on 10-for-16 shooting and the Memphis Grizzlies ended another Miami winning streak, beating the Heat 124-112 on Tuesday night.

Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Kyle Anderson finished with 19 points and Desmond Bane added 15 points for the Grizzlies, who won their third straight.

Jimmy Butler scored 28 points and Bam Adebayo had 18 for the Heat, who had won their past four. Three weeks ago, Memphis stalled another Miami win streak at five.

Victor Oladipo, in his third game since joining the Heat in a trade with Houston, scored 16 points.

Memphis outscored Miami 13-5 in the first 3:59 of the fourth quarter and extended its lead to 109-94.

Grizzlies leading scorer Ja Morant was held to 10 points. Morant took only one shot in the first half, yet the Grizzles led 63-57 at halftime. Valanciunas and Anderson each shot 6-for-8 from the field and combined for 35 points in the half.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Brooks scored nine consecutive points for the Grizzlies late in the third period. With the Heat converging on him during Memphis’ last possession of the period, Brooks found an open Tyus Jones for a 3-pointer that gave the Grizzlies a 96-89 advantage. ... Valanciunas extended his double-figure rebounding streak to 17. He also had his 35th double-double of the season. ... De’Anthony Melton (sore left leg) and Brandon Clarke (sore left calf) sat out along with Jaren Jackson (right knee surgery recovery) and Justise Winslow (sore right quadriceps).

Heat: Oladipo’s addition has removed guard Kendrick Nunn from the rotation. Nunn, who has started 26 games and is averaging 13.5 points, saw no playing time for a third consecutive game. ... KZ Okpala (health and safety protocols) sat out Tuesday. …. The Heat had 11 assists in the first quarter, following their 13 first-quarter assists against Cleveland on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: At Atlanta on Wednesday.

Heat: Close their four-game homestand on Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers.