Calgary hosts Vancouver on 3-game home skid

Vancouver Canucks (16-18-3, fifth in the North Division) vs. Calgary Flames (16-21-3, sixth in the North Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary hosts Vancouver looking to end its three-game home slide.

The Flames have gone 16-21-3 against division opponents. Calgary is 24th in the NHL with 29.8 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The Canucks are 16-18-3 against the rest of their division. Vancouver averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Nhl. Tyler Myers leads the team serving 41 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Feb. 17, Vancouver won 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with 13 goals and has 27 points. Mikael Backlund has two goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Quinn Hughes leads the Canucks with 26 total assists and has 28 points. Bo Horvat has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 2-8-0, averaging two goals, 3.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

Canucks: 6-3-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Canucks: Elias Pettersson: out (upper body), Tanner Pearson: out (lower body).