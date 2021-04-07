New York Knicks visit the Celtics for division matchup

New York Knicks (25-26, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (25-26, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlantic Division opponents Boston and New York square off.

The Celtics are 3-6 against Atlantic Division teams. Boston is fifth in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.5% from downtown, led by Payton Pritchard shooting 41.5% from 3-point range.

The Knicks are 18-16 in conference play. New York is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference recording 21 assists per game led by Julius Randle averaging 6.0.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Knicks won 105-75 in the last matchup on Jan. 17. Randle led New York with 20 points, and Jaylen Brown led Boston with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 25.1 points per game while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Brown is averaging 20.8 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the last 10 games for Boston.

Randle is averaging 22.9 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Knicks. Taj Gibson is shooting 53.6% and averaging 5.2 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 5-5, averaging 113.7 points, 43 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points on 45.2% shooting.

Knicks: 5-5, averaging 104.5 points, 43.8 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.9 points on 43.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Evan Fournier: out (health and safety protocols), Tristan Thompson: out (health and safety protocols).

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle).