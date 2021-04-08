Wainwright to start home opener for St. Louis against Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers (3-3) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (4-2)

St. Louis; Thursday, 4:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (0-1, 1.42 ERA) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (0-1, 20.25 ERA)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Milwaukee Brewers for the 2021 home opener.

The Cardinals finished 22-18 against NL Central Division opponents in 2020. St. Louis hit 51 total home runs with 2.2 extra base hits per game last season.

The Brewers went 19-21 in division play in 2020. Milwaukee hit .223 as a team last season and hit 75 total home runs.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Kwang Hyun Kim: (back), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Harrison Bader: (right forearm).

Brewers: Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Kolten Wong: (oblique), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Jacob Nottingham: (left thumb).