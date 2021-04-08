Thunder take on the Cavaliers on 4-game losing streak

Cleveland Cavaliers (18-32, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (20-31, 13th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Cavaliers -2.5; over/under is 212

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City comes into the matchup with Cleveland after losing four games in a row.

The Thunder have gone 9-17 at home. Oklahoma City is fifth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 45 rebounds. Moses Brown leads the Thunder with 8.3 boards.

The Cavaliers have gone 7-19 away from home. Cleveland ranks second in the Eastern Conference scoring 52.8 points per game in the paint led by Collin Sexton averaging 12.4.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Thunder won the last meeting 117-101 on Feb. 21. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points to help lead Oklahoma City to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Al Horford is second on the Thunder averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 14.2 points per game while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Theo Maledon is averaging 15.7 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 33.6% over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers averaging 5.9 assists while scoring 16.7 points per game. Dean Wade is averaging 5.3 rebounds and 8.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 3-7, averaging 104.4 points, 47.6 rebounds, 20.9 assists, seven steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119 points on 48.1% shooting.

Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 101.3 points, 42.1 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points on 47.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: Josh Hall: out (concussion-like symptoms), Darius Bazley: out (shoulder), Mike Muscala: out (ankle), Isaiah Roby: out (concussion), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (foot), Luguentz Dort: out (concussion protocol), Darius Miller: out (groin).

Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: day to day (knee), Larry Nance Jr.: out (illness), Jarrett Allen: out (concussion).