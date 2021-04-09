Sports
WHL 2020-21 Standings
WHL
2020-21 Regular-season Standings
All Times Eastern
East Division
Central Division
B.C. Division
U.S. Division
Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.
Friday's results
Everett 4 Seattle 3
Lethbridge 6 Red Deer 3
Regina 2 Brandon 1 (OT)
Spokane 3 Portland 1
Victoria at Kamloops
Medicine Hat at Lethbridge (ppd. virus)
Calgary at Red Deer (ppd. virus)
At Regina
Moose Jaw vs. Swift Current
Thursday's results
At Regina
Saskatoon 5 Prince Albert 3
At Kamloops, B.C.
Prince George vs. Vancouver (ppd., virus)
Saturday's games
Prince Albert vs. Winnipeg (at Regina), 6 p.m.
Portland at Spokane, 8:10 p.m.
Red Deet at Lethbridge, 9 p.m.
Everett at Tri-City, 9:05 p.m.
Prince George vs. Vancouver (from Thursday; at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.
Saskatoon vs. Moose Jaw (at Regina), 10 p.m.
Lethbridge at Medicine Hat (ppd., virus)
Prince George at Kelowna (ppd., virus)
Sunday's games
Kamloops vs. Victoria (at Kelowna, B.C.), 5 p.m.
Swift Current vs. Prince Albert (at Regina), 6 p.m.
Seattle at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Saskatoon vs. Brandon (at Regina), 10 p.m.
Red Deer at Calgary (ppd., virus)
Vancouver vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.) (ppd., virus)
