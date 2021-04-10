Thunder face the 76ers on 5-game slide

Philadelphia 76ers (35-17, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (20-32, 13th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City will try to break its five-game slide when the Thunder play Philadelphia.

The Thunder are 9-18 on their home court. Oklahoma City ranks second in the Western Conference with 36 defensive rebounds per game led by Darius Bazley averaging 6.9.

The 76ers are 15-12 on the road. Philadelphia has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.

The teams match up Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moses Brown leads the Thunder with 8.4 rebounds and averages 8.7 points. Theo Maledon is averaging 15.9 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 33.8% over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Ben Simmons leads the 76ers averaging 7.2 assists while scoring 15 points per game. Tobias Harris is averaging 20.1 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 54.3% over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 2-8, averaging 103.2 points, 46.8 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.7 points on 48.3% shooting.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 106.1 points, 43.8 rebounds, 20.5 assists, nine steals and six blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.5 points on 45.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: Josh Hall: out (concussion-like symptoms), Darius Bazley: day to day (shoulder), Mike Muscala: day to day (ankle), Isaiah Roby: out (concussion), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: day to day (foot), Luguentz Dort: out (concussion protocol).

76ers: George Hill: out (thumb).