Connor Hellebuyck makes 19 saves, Jets beat Canadiens 5-0

Montreal Canadiens' Josh Anderson (17) collides with Winnipeg Jets' Josh Morrissey during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Connor Hellebuyck made 19 saves for his second shutout of the season and Andrew Copp, Nikolaj Ehlers and Mathieu Perrault each had a goal and an assist in the Winnipeg Jets' 5-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.

Paul Stastny and Derek Forbort also scored for the Jets. They have won three straight to improve to 25-13-3.

The Canadiens have lost three in a row. With Carey Price out until next week because of a lower-body injury, Jake Allen made 20 saves to drop to 1-5-4 in his last 10 starts.

Winnipeg improved to 6-2 against Montreal this season.

Montreal defenseman Otto Leskinen made his season debut, taking Victor Mete’s spot in the lineup.

UP NEXT

Jets: At Ottawa on Monday and Wednesday nights.

Canadiens: Host Toronto on Monday night.