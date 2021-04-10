Padres follow up 1st no-no with 7-4 victory over Rangers

San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim, right, is congratulated by Trent Grisham (2) after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade) AP

Trent Grisham hit a go-ahead homer for San Diego in the seventh inning and the Padres followed up the franchise's first no-hitter with a 7-4 victory over the Texas Rangers on Saturday night.

A day after Joe Musgrove pitched that no-hitter, the Padres won their seventh in a row against Texas. Eric Hosmer and Ha-Seong Kim also homered for San Diego.

Grisham put San Diego up 5-4 with his two-run homer off reliever Wes Benjamin (0-1). The leadoff-hitting center fielder was born in Burleson, Texas, about 30 miles from Globe Life Field. His season debut came Friday after being on the injured list with a left hamstring strain.

Ryan Weathers (1-0) struck out three in his two innings, though he gave up a tiebreaking solo homer to Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the fifth.

Mark Melancon worked a perfect ninth for his fourth save in as many chances. The 36-year-old right-hander signed a free-agent deal with the Padres in mid-February.

After no hits and one baserunner (on a hit batsman) against Musgrove, the Rangers had three extra-base hits with two outs in the second inning off Padres starter Chris Paddack.

Jonah Heim’s double ended an 0-for-34 drought for Texas hitters before Eli White tripled, Anderson Tejeda walked and Kiner-Falefa snapped his personal 0-for-12 slide with a two-run double to make it 3-0.

Texas finished with seven hits.

Hosmer opened the fourth with his third homer of the season. Kim, the Padres' shortstop with Fernando Tatis Jr. out injured, tied the game 3-3 with his first big league homer starting the fifth, and Rangers starter Jordan Lyles faced only one more batter after that.

Manny Machado added an RBI double in the Padres seventh, two innings after he was tagged out at third base on Gold Glove-winning right fielder Joey Gallo's one-hop throw after he fielded Hosmer's hit that dropped in front of him.

MANNY TOSSED

Machado got ejected when he had words with home plate umpire Jansen Visconti after taking a called third strike with the bases loaded to end the eighth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: RHP Austin Adams (right elbow strain) was activated from the 10-day injured list. ... RHP Dinelson Lamet (right UCL sprain) threw 56 pitches and looked sharp in an alternate training site game Friday. Manager Jayce Tingler said Lamet could make his season debut as early as next week's series in Pittsburgh. Lamet was 3-1 with a 2.09 ERA in 12 starts last season, but didn’t pitch in the postseason because of elbow discomfort.

Rangers: LF David Dahl was back in the lineup. He didn't play Friday, when he was a little under the weather.

UP NEXT

Lefty Adrián Morejón (0-0) starts the series finale for the Padres against Mike Foltynewicz (0-1), who needed 95 pitches to get through four innings in the home opener Monday against Toronto.