Sports

Carolina hosts Detroit after shootout victory

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Detroit Red Wings (14-23-6, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (27-9-4, first in the Central Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit visits the Carolina Hurricanes after the Red Wings took down Carolina 5-4 in a shootout.

The Hurricanes are 27-9-4 against the rest of their division. Carolina ranks 12th in the league with 32.2 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.

The Red Wings are 14-23-6 against division opponents. Detroit scores 2.2 goals per game, the fewest in the NHL. Anthony Mantha leads the team with 11 total goals.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Necas leads the Hurricanes with a plus-19 in 37 games this season. Sebastian Aho has four goals over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Luke Glendening leads the Red Wings with a plus-four in 41 games this season. Adam Erne has five goals over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Red Wings: 4-4-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Teuvo Teravainen: out (concussion), Brock McGinn: day to day (upper body).

Red Wings: Sam Gagner: day to day (undisclosed), Robby Fabbri: day to day (upper body).

