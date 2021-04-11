Tigers take 3-game slide into matchup with Indians

Detroit Tigers (3-5) vs. Cleveland Indians (4-3)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Jose Urena (0-1, 15.00 ERA, 2.67 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Indians: TBD

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers enter the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Indians finished 23-17 against AL Central Division opponents in 2020. Cleveland hit .228 as a team with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 96 total doubles last season.

The Tigers went 12-28 in division play in 2020. Detroit pitchers struck out 7.4 hitters a game last year with a staff WHIP of 1.43.

The teams meet for the fifth time this year. Cleveland leads the season series 3-2.

INJURIES: Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (covid-19 protocol), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (abdominal strain).