Minor, Royals to take on Cease, White Sox

Kansas City Royals (3-3) vs. Chicago White Sox (4-4)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Mike Minor (1-0, 6.00 ERA) White Sox: Dylan Cease (0-0, 5.79 ERA)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

The White Sox went 25-15 in division games in 2020. Chicago hit .261 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 96 total home runs last year.

The Royals finished 17-23 against AL Central Division opponents in 2020. Kansas City hit .244 as a team and averaged 2.9 extra base hits per game last season.

The teams meet for the first time this year. Chicago leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: White Sox: Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Billy Hamilton: (leg), Leury Garcia: (leg), Adam Engel: (right hamstring), Tim Anderson: (hamstring).

Royals: Adalberto Mondesi: (right oblique strain).