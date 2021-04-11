DeSclafani expected to start for the Giants against the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (3-6) vs. San Francisco Giants (5-3)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: TBD Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (0-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 4 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies square off against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

The Giants finished 18-22 against NL West Division opponents in 2020. San Francisco averaged 8.9 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 107 total doubles last year.

The Rockies finished 17-23 against NL West Division opponents in 2020. Colorado pitchers had a WHIP of 1.49 last season while striking out 6.6 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the second time this year. San Francisco leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Giants: Alex Wood: (back), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb).