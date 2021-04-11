Knights’ Fleury ties Belfour for 4th on NHL wins list

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blacks a shot by Arizona Coyotes defenseman Alex Goligoski (33) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker) AP

Marc-Andre Fleury tied Ed Belfour for fourth in NHL history with 484 wins, making 14 saves in the Vegas Golden Knights' 1-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday.

Fleury also moved into a tie for 15th with Patrick Roy with 66 shutouts. He snapped a season-high three-game losing streak and improved to 3-0 against Arizona this season.

Tomas Nosek scored midway through the third period. Jonathan Marchessault backhanded a touch pass into the slot for Nosek and he beat Adin Hill with a wrist shot. Hill made 28 saves, two nights after being benched after spotting Vegas a 5-0 lead in a 7-4 loss.

AVALANCHE 4, DUCKS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist to extend his points streak to nine games and help Colorado beat Anaheim.

Gabriel Landeskog had a goal and two assists to reach 500 career points, Ryan Graves and Andre Burakovsky also scored, and Jonas Johansson made 24 saves. The Avalanche have won seven of eight, They went 6-1-1 in the season series against Anaheim.

Jamie Drysdale scored for the Ducks. They are 1-4-1 in their past six.

SABRES 5, FLYERS 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rasmus Asplund and Jeff Skinner scored 25 seconds apart late in the third period to help Buffalo beat Philadelphia.

Arttu Ruotsalainen, Sam Reinhart and Casey Mittelstadt also scored, and Linus Ullmark made 40 saves. The NHL-worst Sabres improved to 10-25-6.

Oskar Lindblom, Shayne Gostisbehere and Joel Farabee scored for the Flyers.