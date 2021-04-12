Detroit takes 4-game slide into matchup with Houston

Detroit Tigers (3-6) vs. Houston Astros (6-3)

Houston; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: TBD Astros: Zack Greinke (1-0, 1.39 ERA, .69 WHIP, 8 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers enter the game as losers of their last four games.

The Astros finished 20-8 in home games in 2020. Houston hit .240 as a team with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 103 total doubles last year.

The Tigers went 11-20 away from home in 2020. Detroit averaged 7.7 hits with 2.5 extra base hits per game and 78 total doubles last season.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Framber Valdez: (finger), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (right side), Josh James: (hip), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Alex Bregman: (legs).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (covid-19 protocol), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (abdominal strain), Miguel Cabrera: (left biceps).