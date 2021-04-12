Sports
Nationals take 5-game slide into matchup with Cardinals
Washington Nationals (1-5) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (5-4)
St. Louis; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (0-1, 27.00 ERA, 4.20 WHIP, 1 strikeouts) Cardinals: TBD
LINE: Cardinals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals enter the matchup as losers of their last five games.
The Cardinals went 14-13 in home games in 2020. St. Louis pitchers had an ERA of 3.90 last season while striking out 7.7 hitters per game.
The Nationals went 11-16 away from home in 2020. Washington averaged 8.6 hits with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 112 total doubles last season.
The teams meet for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Kwang Hyun Kim: (back), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Tyler O'Neill: (right groin), Harrison Bader: (right forearm).
Nationals: Will Harris: (hand).
Comments