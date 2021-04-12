Alzolay expected to start for the Cubs against Brewers

Sports

Chicago Cubs (4-5) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (5-4)

Milwaukee; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Adbert Alzolay (0-1, 7.20 ERA) Brewers: Freddy Peralta (1-0, .00 ERA)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.

The Brewers went 19-21 in division games in 2020. Milwaukee pitchers had a WHIP of 1.23 last season while striking out 10.2 hitters per game.

The Cubs went 22-18 in division games in 2020. Chicago averaged 7.0 hits with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 74 total home runs last year.

The teams meet for the third time this year. Milwaukee leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: Brewers: Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (back), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Kolten Wong: (oblique), Travis Shaw: (shin/ankle), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Jacob Nottingham: (left thumb).

Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (knee).

