Cole scheduled to start for Yankees at Blue Jays

New York Yankees (4-5) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (4-5)

Dunedin; Monday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (1-0, 1.46 ERA) Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees play the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

The Blue Jays went 22-18 in division games in 2020. Toronto hit .255 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 88 total home runs last year.

The Yankees went 23-17 in division play in 2020. New York averaged 7.9 hits per game last season, batting .247 as a team.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Toronto leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), Robbie Ray: (elbow), Nate Pearson: (adductor), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Tyler Chatwood: (triceps), George Springer: (left oblique), Teoscar Hernandez: (health protocols), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: (covid vaccine symptoms).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Zack Britton: (elbow), Luke Voit: (knee), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).