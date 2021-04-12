Minnesota takes on Brooklyn, seeks 4th straight home win

Brooklyn Nets (36-17, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (14-40, 15th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Nets -9.5; over/under is 240.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Brooklyn looking to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Timberwolves have gone 9-17 in home games. Minnesota has an 8-20 record against teams below .500.

The Nets are 14-10 in road games. Brooklyn is third in the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting 39% as a team from downtown this season. Joe Harris paces them shooting 47.8% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Nets won the last meeting 112-107 on March 29. James Harden scored 38 points to help lead Brooklyn to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 25 points, 11.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Timberwolves. Jaden McDaniels is shooting 50.5% and averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Kevin Durant leads the Nets scoring 28.1 points and grabbing 7.3 rebounds. Bruce Brown is averaging 5.6 rebounds and 8.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 115.4 points, 42.2 rebounds, 25.1 assists, nine steals and five blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.4 points on 49.5% shooting.

Nets: 7-3, averaging 112.1 points, 46.2 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points on 44.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Malik Beasley: out (hamstring), Jaylen Nowell: day to day (tibia).

Nets: LaMarcus Aldridge: out (illness), Tyler Johnson: out (knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), James Harden: out (hamstring), Kyrie Irving: out (personal).