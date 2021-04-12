Los Angeles faces Indiana on 5-game win streak

Los Angeles Clippers (37-18, third in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (25-27, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will look to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Clippers take on Indiana.

The Pacers are 9-15 on their home court. Indiana is the top team in the Eastern Conference averaging 53.2 points in the paint. Domantas Sabonis leads the Pacers with 12.6.

The Clippers are 15-10 on the road. Los Angeles ranks sixth in the league allowing just 108.3 points while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Clippers won the last matchup 129-96 on Jan. 17. Luke Kennard scored 20 points to help lead LA to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 21.2 points and 5.9 assists for the Pacers. Justin Holiday is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers and 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Paul George leads the Clippers averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers while scoring 23 points per game and shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc. Reggie Jackson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers and scoring 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 6-4, averaging 115.3 points, 43.3 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 7.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points on 47.2% shooting.

Clippers: 8-2, averaging 114.6 points, 44.2 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.4 points on 45.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: TJ Warren: out for season (foot), Myles Turner: out (ankle).

Clippers: Rajon Rondo: day to day (adductor), Serge Ibaka: out (back), Patrick Beverley: out (hand), Kawhi Leonard: out (rest).