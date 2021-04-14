Red Sox top Twins in snowy game delayed after Minn. shooting

Boston Red Sox celebrate a 4-2 win over the Minnesota Twins in a baseball game Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Target Field in Minneapolis. In the background is a sign about George Floyd. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP) AP

Rafael Devers homered for the fourth straight game and the streaking Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 4-2 on a snowy Tuesday in a series opener moved back following the fatal police shooting of a Black man in a nearby suburb.

Hunter Renfroe hit a solo homer and Bobby Dalbec added a pair of RBI doubles as Boston won its seventh in a row after losing its first three games of the season.

Monday’s game was postponed due to safety and sensitivity concerns in the Twin Cities after the police shooting a day earlier of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. The Twins held a moment of silence for Wright prior to Tuesday’s game.

Snow flurries fell for most of the game and it was 33 degrees for the first pitch. That made for the third-coldest start at Target Field, the record being 27 degrees on April 7, 2018.

Adam Ottavino (1-0) earned the win with a scoreless inning of relief. Matt Barnes pitched a perfect ninth for his first save of the season.

Randy Dobnak (0-2) took the loss for Minnesota, which has lost three in a row.

DODGERS 7, ROCKIES 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts homered and Trevor Bauer pitched seven innings of one-hit ball in both veterans’ first home game in front of their new fans, propelling Los Angeles over Colorado.

Corey Seager and Chris Taylor hit back-to-back homers in the first inning, while Max Muncy homered and drove in two runs for the defending World Series champions. The major league-leading Dodgers (9-2) remained unbeaten in Chavez Ravine this season with another dominant performance in their ninth victory in 10 games.

Bauer (2-0) was outstanding in his first start at Dodger Stadium since signing with his hometown team in February. Colorado’s only hit was an infield single by Garrett Hampson in the third, and Bauer issued just two walks with nine strikeouts.

Antonio Senzatela (1-2) couldn’t get out of the third inning for the Rockies, who have lost four straight. They’ve also lost four straight to the Dodgers by a combined 28-13 since beating LA at Coors Field on opening day.

MARLINS 14, BRAVES 8

ATLANTA (AP) — Adam Duvall drove in seven runs against his former teammates with four hits, including two home runs, and Miami beat Max Fried and Atlanta.

Duvall’s two-run double during a four-run fourth inning gave Miami the lead. He hit his first homer of the game in the third inning and added a three-run shot in the seventh.

Duvall tied a Marlins record by becoming the sixth player to drive in seven.

Fried (0-1) gave up eight runs, seven earned, and nine hits in four innings.

Marcell Ozuna hit a two-run homer off Pablo López, and Ozzie Albies added another homer to give Atlanta a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

John Curtiss (1-0) threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings as the first of five Miami relievers.

GIANTS 7, REDS 6

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Wilmer Flores’ tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the seventh held up in a strange, back-and-forth game that featured four two-run homers in the first inning alone, and San Francisco beat Cincinnati.

Austin Slater put the Giants ahead on an RBI triple in the sixth following three home runs by San Francisco. That lead didn’t last: Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford and second baseman Tommy La Stella collided trying to chase down pinch-hitter Alex Blandino’s fly in shallow center in the seventh, and the ball fell to the grass for a single as the Reds scored the tying run to make it 6-6.

The teams were tied at 4 after the first inning on a pair of two-run homers by each club. Joey Votto connected off former Reds right-hander Kevin Gausman for his second homer in two nights. Mike Moustakas then added his two-run homer, sending the drive into the water of McCovey Cove beyond the right field arcade to give Cincinnati a splash-hit homer for the second straight game.

Mike Yastrzemski and Brandon Crawford each hit two-run shots in the bottom half against Cincinnati ace Luis Castillo.

Cionel Pérez (1-1) walked the first two batters of the seventh before Flores came through against Lucas Sims. Wandy Peralta (2-0) pitched the seventh for the win and Jake McGee finished for his fifth save.

INDIANS 2, WHITE SOX 0

CHICAGO (AP) — AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber pitched three-hit ball over nine innings while Lucas Giolito nearly matched him before Cleveland broke through in the 10th to beat Chicago.

Bieber (1-1) struck out 11 and has fanned 35 in his first three starts of the season for the second straight year.

Giolito also allowed only three hits and fanned eight. He was pulled after issuing his second walk to begin the eighth inning.

Garrett Crochet (0-2) came on in the 10th for Chicago. With runners on the corners, Roberto Perez drove in a run with a single. Pinch-hitter Amed Rosario added an RBI double.

CUBS 3, BREWERS 2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Willson Contreras struck back after getting plunked again by Milwaukee, hitting a two-run homer in the eighth inning and enjoying his trip around the bases as Chicago rallied.

Contreras, who has already been hit by a pitch from the Brewers three times this season, got his revenge when he hit a towering drive to left-center off Brent Suter (0-1).

Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff hit Contreras in the fourth inning. When Woodruff was at the plate in the fifth inning, Cubs reliever Ryan Tepera threw behind him. Woodruff and Tepera exchanged words afterward.

Craig Kimbrel worked around a two-out walk in the ninth to earn his third save. Pedro Strop (1-0) earned the win with one inning of shutout relief.

Luis Urías hit a two-run homer for Milwaukee.

TIGERS 8, ASTROS 2

HOUSTON (AP) — Wilson Ramos hit two home runs and Renato Núñez and rookie Akil Baddoo each homered for the second straight game as Detroit slugged its way to a second straight win over Houston.

Nomar Mazara also homered to give the Tigers a season-high five long balls.

The Tigers spoiled the Astros debut of Jake Odorizzi (0-1). Detroit tagged him for seven hits and five runs, including three homers, in 3 1/3 innings to hand the Astros their fourth consecutive loss after a 6-1 start.

Detroit starter Matthew Boyd (2-1) yielded six hits and one run in 6 2/3 innings.

BLUE JAYS 7, YANKEES 3

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Hyun Jin Ryu cruised into the seventh inning, Marcus Semien and Rowdy Tellez homered, and Toronto beat New York.

Ryu (1-1) allowed only an unearned run over 6 2/3 innings, striking out seven and limiting the Yankees to four hits and a walk.

Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks was back in the lineup and went 3 for 4 after getting permission from manager Aaron Boone to sit out Monday’s game following the police shooting of a Black man, Daunte Wright, in Minnesota.

Josh Palacios had a two-run single in the second and Randal Grichuk hit a third-inning sacrifice fly off Jameson Taillon (0-1).

MARINERS 4, ORIOLES 3, 8 INNINGS, 1ST GAME

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kyle Seager hit an RBI double in the eighth and Seattle won its third extra-inning game in as many tries this season, beating Baltimore in the first game of a doubleheader.

Seager, who has reached base in nine of his last 10 plate appearances, laced a one-out double to center off Tanner Scott (0-1). That scored Mitch Haniger, who opened the extra frame as the automatic runner on second base.

Seattle won its third in a row overall. The Orioles have dropped four straight and six of seven.

Rafael Montero (1-0) earned the victory despite surrendering the lead in the seventh inning. Kendall Graveman pitched the eighth for his first career save.

ORIOLES 7, MARINERS 6, 2ND GAME

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ramón Urías hit a game-ending single with two outs in the seventh inning and Baltimore split a doubleheader with mistake-prone Seattle.

César Valdez (1-0) pitched a scoreless seventh for Baltimore, which had lost four in a row and six of seven. Seattle’s three-game winning streak was halted.

Casey Sadler (0-1) retired the first two batters in the seventh before walking Maikel Franco. The reliever then misplayed Ryan McKenna’s grounder for an error and followed by throwing a wild pitch.

Urías singled up the middle to win it for Baltimore, which scored five unearned runs in the nightcap.

METS 4, PHILLIES 3, 8 INNINGS, 1ST GAME

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso and Jonathan Villar each hit an RBI single in the eighth inning to give New York the win over Philadelphia in the first game of their doubleheader.

Dominic Smith socked an early two-run homer for the Mets, who took the opener of a four-game series between NL East rivals in extra innings.

With the Mets down a run, Alonso opened the bottom of the eighth with a sharp single off Héctor Neris (0-1) that scored placement runner Francisco Lindor from second. It was New York’s first hit since the second inning.

With the bases loaded, Villar lofted a full-count pitch to left-center over the head of left fielder Andrew McCutchen.

Trevor May (1-1) struck out Jean Segura with two runners in scoring position and ended up with his first win for the Mets.

METS 4, PHILLIES 0, 2ND GAME

NEW YORK (AP) — Back on the mound two days after an abbreviated start, Marcus Stroman tossed six spotless innings and New York swept its doubleheader against Philadelphia.

Brandon Nimmo had three hits and three RBIs from the leadoff spot. Jonathan Villar followed up his game-winning single in the opener with a run-scoring double, and Stroman (2-0) outpitched Phillies ace Aaron Nola.

Stroman’s outing Sunday against Miami lasted only nine pitches because the game was suspended due to rain.

Villar doubled home a run off Nola (0-1) in the fourth, and Nimmo added a two-run single.

RANGERS 8, RAYS 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Nick Solak and Charlie Culberson drove in three runs apiece, Kyle Gibson pitched seven strong innings and Texas beat Tampa Bay to end a season-high four-game losing streak.

Solak delivered the biggest blow in a four-run fourth-inning against Ryan Yarbrough (0-2), a double down the left-field line that cleared the bases.

Culberson finished the fourth with an RBI double, then pushed the lead to 8-2 with a two-run homer off Trevor Richards in the eighth.

Gibson (2-0) allowed two runs and four hits over seven innings.

ATHLETICS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 5

PHOENIX (AP) — Jed Lowrie hit a tying, three-run homer in the seventh inning, Seth Brown had a solo shot in the next frame and Oakland rallied from a five-run deficit to beat Arizona.

Arizona’s bullpen was sharp before unraveling in the seventh inning.

Mark Canha made it 5-2 win an RBI single and Lowrie followed with a three-run homer off Kevin Ginkel. Brown led off the eighth with his homer off Anthony Swarzak (0-1) and Matt Chapman’s run-scoring triple off the wall in the ninth made it 7-5.

Yusmeiro Petit (3-0) got the final out in the seventh inning and Lou Trivino worked around a walk in the ninth for his first save.

Oakland has won five of six since starting the season 0-6.

PIRATES 8, PADRES 4

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jacob Stallings had three hits and three RBIs, and Pittsburgh chased Blake Snell in the first inning before beating San Diego.

The game lasted 4 hours, 7 minutes, and included 17 walks, seven hit batters and 27 runners left on base.

Stallings hit a two-run double off the top of the left-field fence in the first inning, then added an RBI single in the second.

San Diego had its four-game winning streak end as Snell retired just two of the eight batters he faced.

Pirates starter Chad Kuhl had a career-high seven walks in 3 2/3 innings. Chris Stratton (1-0), the fifth of seven Pittsburgh pitchers, worked a scoreless seventh inning and was credited with the win. Nabil Crismatt (0-1) took the loss.

CARDINALS 14, NATIONALS 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt and Matt Carpenter all homered off Stephen Strasburg and St. Louis hammered Washington.

Jack Flaherty (2-0) allowed one run on three hits with six strikeouts in five innings as St. Louis snapped a three-game losing streak.

Strasburg (0-1) was racked for eight runs — seven earned — on eight hits and five walks, two of them intentional. The 2019 World Series MVP was pulled after allowing all three batters he faced in the fifth to reach base, leading to a nine-run inning by the Cardinals.

ROYALS 3, ANGELS 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Catcher Salvador Perez picked David Fletcher off third with the bases loaded for the final out in the ninth inning, helping Kansas City beat Shohei Ohtani and Los Angeles.

Danny Duffy pitched one-run ball over six innings, and Perez had two hits and an RBI.

Ohtani showed off impressive speed on an infield single in the first and added a 431-foot homer to right field in the fifth.

Duffy (2-0) went six frames for a second straight outing, allowing eight hits and six strikeouts. Greg Holland completed a four-out save for his first of the season.

Dylan Bundy (0-1) went seven innings, giving up two earned runs.