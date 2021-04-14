WHL Roundup: Eli Zummack’s four-point effort leads Chiefs over Silvertips 4-2

EVERETT, Wash. - Eli Zummack set up three goals before scoring the eventual winner while shorthanded in the third period, and the Spokane Chiefs came from behind to beat the Everett Silvertips 4-3 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League play.

Adam Beckman had a pair of goals and Copeland Fricker netted the other for the Chiefs (3-5-3), who erased a 3-1 deficit to pick up the two points.

Spokane goaltender Mason Beaupit made 32 saves for the win.

Cole Fonstad, Austin Roest and Brendan Lee supplied the offence for the Silvertips (9-3-0), who lost back-to-back games for the first time in 2020-21.

Dustin Wolf stopped 24-of-28 shots for Everett.

THUNDERBIRDS 4 AMERICANS 2

KENT, Wash. — Nico Myatovic struck twice and Keltie Jeri-Leon scored the winner on the power play midway through the second period to support Jackson Berry's 32-save performance, and Seattle (7-5-0) doubled up Tri-City (5-7-0).

WHEAT KINGS 8 WARRIORS 3

REGINA — Ty Thorpe popped in two of Brandon's four first-period goals, Nolan Ritchie had a goal and two assists and Braden Schneider tacked on three helpers as the Wheat Kings (12-3-2) topped Moose Jaw (7-9-1) for its ninth win in 11 games.

RAIDERS 4 PATS 2

REGINA — Logan Linklater had a goal and an assist as part of a four-goal second period and Max Paddock made 18 saves as Prince Albert (6-8-3) built up a 4-0 lead and cruised to a win over the Pats (6-8-3).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2021